Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $80.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZM. Argus cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.86.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ZM stock opened at $76.14 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $235.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

