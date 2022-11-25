Brokerages Set B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Target Price at C$7.56

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.53.

BTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities raised shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$4.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 3.33. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.52. The company has a market cap of C$5.14 billion and a PE ratio of 16.48.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

In related news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 13,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total transaction of C$62,231.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$139,619.20. In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 13,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total value of C$62,231.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$139,619.20. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dominic Montano sold 12,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total transaction of C$55,029.36.

About B2Gold

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

