Analysts Set Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) PT at C$12.23

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.23.

AGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Mccluskey sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 694,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,123,176. In related news, Senior Officer Christine Barwell sold 3,166 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.34, for a total value of C$35,902.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$451,989.72. Also, Director John Mccluskey sold 120,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 694,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,123,176. Insiders sold a total of 337,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,456 in the last ninety days.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE:AGI opened at C$13.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.99. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.30 and a 1-year high of C$13.22. The stock has a market cap of C$5.12 billion and a PE ratio of 163.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.