Hyperfine (HYPR) and The Competition Head to Head Survey

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) is one of 69 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Hyperfine to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine -1,479.40% -54.01% -49.87% Hyperfine Competitors -694.79% -44.32% -25.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hyperfine and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $1.50 million -$64.85 million -0.22 Hyperfine Competitors $1.03 billion $130.62 million 0.72

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hyperfine’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine. Hyperfine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

23.9% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Hyperfine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hyperfine and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hyperfine Competitors 89 601 1659 78 2.71

Hyperfine presently has a consensus price target of $4.30, suggesting a potential upside of 438.31%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 83.41%. Given Hyperfine’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Hyperfine has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine’s competitors have a beta of 13.35, indicating that their average stock price is 1,235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hyperfine competitors beat Hyperfine on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Hyperfine Company Profile

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

