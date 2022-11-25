Hyperfine (HYPR) and The Competition Head to Head Survey

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) is one of 69 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Hyperfine to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.
Profitability
This table compares Hyperfine and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hyperfine
|-1,479.40%
|-54.01%
|-49.87%
|Hyperfine Competitors
|-694.79%
|-44.32%
|-25.31%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Hyperfine and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hyperfine
|$1.50 million
|-$64.85 million
|-0.22
|Hyperfine Competitors
|$1.03 billion
|$130.62 million
|0.72
Insider and Institutional Ownership
23.9% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Hyperfine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hyperfine and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hyperfine
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
|Hyperfine Competitors
|89
|601
|1659
|78
|2.71
Hyperfine presently has a consensus price target of $4.30, suggesting a potential upside of 438.31%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 83.41%. Given Hyperfine’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than its competitors.
Risk and Volatility
Hyperfine has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine’s competitors have a beta of 13.35, indicating that their average stock price is 1,235% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Hyperfine competitors beat Hyperfine on 11 of the 13 factors compared.
Hyperfine Company Profile
Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.
