Aurora Innovation (AUR) versus Its Competitors Critical Survey

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Aurora Innovation to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Aurora Innovation has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Innovation’s peers have a beta of -5.57, indicating that their average stock price is 657% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aurora Innovation and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Aurora Innovation Competitors 253 1674 2873 58 2.56

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aurora Innovation presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 272.34%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 40.18%. Given Aurora Innovation’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than its peers.

46.4% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aurora Innovation and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation $82.54 million -$755.45 million -0.92 Aurora Innovation Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.62 million 11.50

Aurora Innovation’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Innovation. Aurora Innovation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Innovation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation -1,815.83% -25.08% -22.92% Aurora Innovation Competitors -246.46% -216.41% -11.29%

Summary

Aurora Innovation peers beat Aurora Innovation on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

