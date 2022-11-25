Morgan Stanley Lowers Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target to $240.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $242.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $230.60.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $241.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $187.89 and a 52-week high of $244.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.32%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $216,567.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,946.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $216,567.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at $457,946.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,306,249 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.