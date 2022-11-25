Head to Head Comparison: On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) versus WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF – Get Rating) and WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for On Track Innovations and WiSA Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A WiSA Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

WiSA Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.17, indicating a potential upside of 1,762.75%. Given WiSA Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WiSA Technologies is more favorable than On Track Innovations.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

On Track Innovations has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WiSA Technologies has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

33.6% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of WiSA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of WiSA Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares On Track Innovations and WiSA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Track Innovations -63.06% -1,110.80% -62.59% WiSA Technologies -353.56% -142.68% -104.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares On Track Innovations and WiSA Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Track Innovations $14.88 million 0.31 -$11.66 million N/A N/A WiSA Technologies $6.54 million 0.45 -$11.82 million ($1.03) -0.17

On Track Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than WiSA Technologies.

Summary

On Track Innovations beats WiSA Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About On Track Innovations

(Get Rating)

On Track Innovations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Petroleum. The company's product portfolio includes readers, controllers and terminals, management software, payment services, and Payment System as a Service (PSaaS). It offers OtiMetry System that incorporates telemetry, sales, and operations into solution with cloud control, and real-time online management and alerts; TRIO-IQ, a telemetry gateway and EMV payment reader; TRIO, a payment device for installation in kiosks and vending machines; UNO-8 and UNO-PLUS contactless readers for unattended retail environments with self-service payment stations, including ATMs, toll roads, access control, and mass transit validators; and controllers and gateways comprises OTI TeleBox, a machine-to-machine controller that enables the communication between machines, and GoBox, a machine-to-machine controller that communicates between machines, cashless readers, and remote servers. The company also provides a terminal management system, which is a cloud-based system that provides real-time control and insights of each machine enabling operators to remotely manage their terminal's fleet; and cloud based vending management system and vending BI. In addition, it offers payment services, including payment service API, an application programming interface; close loop payment that supports close-loop payment cards; and APIs for integration with mobile payment solutions, as well as original equipment manufacturer (OEM) payment solutions. The company's readers are certified by various card associations and support Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, MIFARE, FeliCa, and others. The company was formerly known as De-Bug Innovations Ltd. and changed its name to On Track Innovations Ltd. in July 1991. On Track Innovations Ltd. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

About WiSA Technologies

(Get Rating)

WiSA Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems under the WiSA brand name in the United States, Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. It delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies, video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and others. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc. in March 2022. WiSA Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

