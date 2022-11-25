Head to Head Analysis: Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) versus Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON – Get Rating) and Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bon Natural Life and Cresco Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Bon Natural Life alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bon Natural Life $25.50 million 0.37 $4.59 million N/A N/A Cresco Labs $821.68 million 1.12 -$319.60 million ($0.25) -13.60

Bon Natural Life has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cresco Labs.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bon Natural Life N/A N/A N/A Cresco Labs -7.60% -6.48% -2.88%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Bon Natural Life and Cresco Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bon Natural Life and Cresco Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bon Natural Life 0 0 0 0 N/A Cresco Labs 0 0 6 0 3.00

Cresco Labs has a consensus target price of $8.80, suggesting a potential upside of 158.82%. Given Cresco Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cresco Labs is more favorable than Bon Natural Life.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Bon Natural Life shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Cresco Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bon Natural Life beats Cresco Labs on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bon Natural Life

(Get Rating)

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements. Its products are principally used by manufacturer customers in the functional food, personal care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Cresco Labs

(Get Rating)

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co. brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections, fruit-forward gummies, hard sweets, and taffy under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. As of January 27, 2022, it owned and operated 48 dispensaries. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Bon Natural Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bon Natural Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.