LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut LondonMetric Property to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.31) to GBX 200 ($2.36) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 235 ($2.78) to GBX 205 ($2.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 280 ($3.31) to GBX 225 ($2.66) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 254.67 ($3.01).

LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 186 ($2.20) on Wednesday. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of GBX 157.76 ($1.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.40). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 238.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 182.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 217.72.

In related news, insider Rosalyn Wilton bought 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £9,940.56 ($11,754.24). In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Rosalyn Wilton purchased 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £9,940.56 ($11,754.24). Also, insider James Fitzroy Dean bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £127,500 ($150,762.68).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

