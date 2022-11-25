Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Investec Group (LON:INVP)

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 540 ($6.39) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Investec Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of INVP stock opened at GBX 509.80 ($6.03) on Wednesday. Investec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 336.30 ($3.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 541.40 ($6.40). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 425.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 435.97. The company has a market cap of £4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,019.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Investec Group news, insider Ciaran Whelan sold 226,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 422 ($4.99), for a total value of £955,661.20 ($1,130,023.89).

About Investec Group

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

Featured Stories

