Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Raised to GBX 5,800

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,700 ($67.40) to GBX 5,800 ($68.58) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RIO. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($70.95) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($50.85) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. set a GBX 5,800 ($68.58) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,580 ($65.98) to GBX 5,450 ($64.44) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,319.23 ($62.90).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,407 ($63.94) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($52.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,343 ($75.00). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,940.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,033.39. The stock has a market cap of £87.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.31.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

