The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 3,800” Price Target for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($44.93) price target on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,100 ($36.66) to GBX 3,500 ($41.39) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($53.21) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($56.76) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($46.12) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,400 ($52.03) to GBX 4,500 ($53.21) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,068 ($48.10).

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

BATS stock opened at GBX 3,327.50 ($39.35) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59. The firm has a market cap of £74.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,418.72. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,514 ($29.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,645 ($43.10). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,340.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,409.45.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

British American Tobacco Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.64) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.15%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

