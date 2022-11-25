Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Given New GBX 1,200 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,050 ($12.42) to GBX 1,200 ($14.19) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ANTO. Barclays dropped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($15.96) to GBX 1,275 ($15.08) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($14.90) to GBX 1,210 ($14.31) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antofagasta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,304.38 ($15.42).

Shares of ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,360.50 ($16.09) on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 971.20 ($11.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,799.50 ($21.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £13.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,790.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,189.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,214.24.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

