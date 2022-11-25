Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) PT Raised to GBX 530

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($5.68) to GBX 530 ($6.27) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s previous close.
Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Price Performance
Shares of LON:AFM opened at GBX 465 ($5.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 399.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 402.26. The company has a market capitalization of £529.94 million and a PE ratio of 6,642.86. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a one year low of GBX 290 ($3.43) and a one year high of GBX 495.61 ($5.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41.
