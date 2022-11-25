Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) PT Raised to GBX 530

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($5.68) to GBX 530 ($6.27) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Price Performance

Shares of LON:AFM opened at GBX 465 ($5.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 399.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 402.26. The company has a market capitalization of £529.94 million and a PE ratio of 6,642.86. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a one year low of GBX 290 ($3.43) and a one year high of GBX 495.61 ($5.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Get Alpha Financial Markets Consulting alerts:

About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.