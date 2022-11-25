accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

accesso Technology Group Trading Up 2.3 %

ACSO opened at GBX 796 ($9.41) on Wednesday. accesso Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 520 ($6.15) and a one year high of GBX 900 ($10.64). The company has a market cap of £329.21 million and a P/E ratio of 1,730.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 623.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 628.19.

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

