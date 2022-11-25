AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of AB Dynamics to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,850 ($21.88) to GBX 1,530 ($18.09) in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Get AB Dynamics alerts:

AB Dynamics Price Performance

ABDP opened at GBX 1,560 ($18.45) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,461.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,286.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.56. AB Dynamics has a 52 week low of GBX 920 ($10.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,000 ($23.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £357.01 million and a PE ratio of 8,666.67.

About AB Dynamics

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.