Anglo American (LON:AAL) PT Raised to GBX 3,500 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,400 ($40.20) to GBX 3,500 ($41.39) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.02) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,165 ($37.42) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($45.52) to GBX 4,000 ($47.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($35.47) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,435.63 ($40.62).

AAL opened at GBX 3,228.50 ($38.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,852.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,014.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 671.21. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 2,487.50 ($29.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($59.08).

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,622 ($31.00) per share, with a total value of £6,764.76 ($7,999.01). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 273 shares of company stock valued at $720,625.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

