Oppenheimer Weighs in on XPO Logistics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for XPO Logistics in a report released on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for XPO Logistics’ current full-year earnings is $5.73 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark decreased their price target on XPO Logistics to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

NYSE:XPO opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $81.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.25.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,532,000 after buying an additional 3,919,481 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,423,000 after buying an additional 1,752,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after buying an additional 906,295 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 868,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,306,000 after buying an additional 649,614 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,929,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,503,000 after buying an additional 596,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

