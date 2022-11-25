Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sensata Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ST. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1,199.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $8,201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

