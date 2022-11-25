Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Saul Centers, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Saul Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Saul Centers’ current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Saul Centers stock opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 143.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 7.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Saul Centers by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

