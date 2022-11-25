Analysts Set MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target at $507.11

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $507.11.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Up 1.2 %

MSCI opened at $508.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $447.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.77. MSCI has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $649.89.

MSCI Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.