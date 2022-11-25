Analysts Set Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target at $122.28

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 2.3 %

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $118.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.40, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.87. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $135.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.