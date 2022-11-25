Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives $41.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.67.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Carvana from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carvana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Carvana from $43.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 133,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 154,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,315.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 133,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 251,000 shares of company stock worth $2,065,760. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carvana Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 4.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 54.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Carvana by 19.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Carvana by 1.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. Carvana has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $296.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.48.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

