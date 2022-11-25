Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives $41.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.67.
CVNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Carvana from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carvana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Carvana from $43.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 133,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 154,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,315.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 133,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 251,000 shares of company stock worth $2,065,760. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Carvana Stock Performance
NYSE:CVNA opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. Carvana has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $296.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.48.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carvana (CVNA)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.