Brokerages Set PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Target Price at $12.00

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

PLBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on PLBY Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on PLBY Group to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on PLBY Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

PLBY Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. PLBY Group has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PLBY Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLBY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of PLBY Group by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in PLBY Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 51,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.