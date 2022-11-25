Brokerages Set PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Target Price at $12.00

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.
PLBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on PLBY Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on PLBY Group to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on PLBY Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st.
PLBY Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. PLBY Group has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PLBY Group Company Profile
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
