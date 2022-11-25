Analysts Set Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Price Target at $36.75

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAG. UBS Group raised Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CAG opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.92%.

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

