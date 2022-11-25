Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives $59.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT stock opened at $55.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average is $56.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.51. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 15.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Alliant Energy by 12.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 492,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,851,000 after buying an additional 54,535 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Alliant Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

