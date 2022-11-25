Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Receives $43.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.58.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHWY. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Chewy to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chewy to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.
Chewy Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of Chewy stock opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. Chewy has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $70.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.26 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.98.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $1,238,397.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,988.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Chewy
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Chewy by 30.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,533,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,834 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth about $49,246,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 68.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,381,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,148,000 after buying an additional 967,028 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Chewy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Chewy by 92.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,428,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,887,000 after purchasing an additional 687,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
