Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives $64.74 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.74.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $146,461.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,814,026.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $146,461.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,814,026.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,287.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,651. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Ciena Trading Up 0.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 89,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,426,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CIEN opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. Ciena has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $78.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

