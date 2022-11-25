Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$156.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$159.00 to C$156.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMO. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$152.34.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$132.37 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$113.73 and a twelve month high of C$154.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$125.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$127.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.27 billion and a PE ratio of 7.94.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported C$3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 14.2100011 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

