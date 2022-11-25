CSFB Cuts Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$73.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target reduced by CSFB from C$84.00 to C$73.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BNS. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$84.21.

TSE BNS opened at C$71.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$84.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$74.21. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$63.19 and a 1-year high of C$95.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported C$2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.01 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.3800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

