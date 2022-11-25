Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CFW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Calfrac Well Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atb Cap Markets raised Calfrac Well Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.50.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

TSE CFW opened at C$6.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$268.73 million and a PE ratio of -3.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of C$4.05 and a twelve month high of C$7.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calfrac Well Services

About Calfrac Well Services

In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 326,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.43, for a total value of C$1,771,060.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 265,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,440,768.34. In other news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 326,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.43, for a total transaction of C$1,771,060.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 265,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,440,768.34. Also, Senior Officer Edward Oke sold 46,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$340,669.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,942.30. Insiders have sold 1,731,492 shares of company stock valued at $10,894,870 in the last quarter.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

