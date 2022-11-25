Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group to C$8.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.80 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$8.97.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$7.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.89. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$4.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.17.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.97%.

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.