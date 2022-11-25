Barclays Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €34.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($24.49) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €29.72 ($30.33) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €25.95 ($26.48) and a 52 week high of €63.60 ($64.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is €39.46.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

