CIBC Raises George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$204.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$193.00 to C$204.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.05% from the stock’s previous close.

WN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on George Weston from C$197.00 to C$203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, George Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$189.00.

Get George Weston alerts:

George Weston Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of George Weston stock opened at C$165.79 on Wednesday. George Weston has a 1-year low of C$130.81 and a 1-year high of C$168.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$149.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$151.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.00 billion and a PE ratio of 14.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at George Weston

About George Weston

In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.70 per share, with a total value of C$27,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,240. In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.70 per share, with a total value of C$27,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,240. Also, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 35,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.91, for a total value of C$5,851,435.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,960,991.69.

(Get Rating)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.