Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €230.00 Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €271.00 ($276.53) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($224.49) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Allianz Trading Up 0.3 %
Allianz stock opened at €204.95 ($209.13) on Tuesday. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($211.02). The company’s 50 day moving average is €178.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €181.08.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
