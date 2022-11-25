Scotiabank Cuts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$100.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cormark raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$100.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$99.44.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.0 %

TD opened at C$90.96 on Tuesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$77.27 and a 52 week high of C$109.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$86.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$86.96. The company has a market cap of C$164.92 billion and a PE ratio of 11.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.00 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$10.93 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.9200008 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.85%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

