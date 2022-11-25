Warburg Research Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €37.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DUE. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €46.00 ($46.94) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($28.06) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($39.80) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

DUE stock opened at €32.68 ($33.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €25.96 and a 200-day moving average of €24.41. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €19.74 ($20.14) and a 12-month high of €42.60 ($43.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.95. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

