E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €9.20 by Sanford C. Bernstein

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €9.20 ($9.39) price target by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €8.50 ($8.67) target price on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.00) target price on E.On in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($11.22) price target on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($12.76) price target on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.24) target price on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €9.08 ($9.27) on Wednesday. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($6.84) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($11.02). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.76.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

