Fundamental Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF)

Fundamental Research restated their buy rating on shares of Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a C$9.96 price target on the stock.

TF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Timbercreek Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TF opened at C$7.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.14. Timbercreek Financial has a 52 week low of C$7.35 and a 52 week high of C$9.79. The firm has a market cap of C$665.92 million and a PE ratio of 15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.75, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a current ratio of 147.46.

Timbercreek Financial Dividend Announcement

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is currently 132.69%.

(Get Rating)

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.