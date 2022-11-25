Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Given a €340.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €340.00 ($346.94) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MUV2. UBS Group set a €265.00 ($270.41) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($330.61) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €320.00 ($326.53) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €246.00 ($251.02) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €243.00 ($247.96) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of MUV2 opened at €295.80 ($301.84) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €263.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €240.44. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52-week low of €166.59 ($169.99) and a 52-week high of €198.95 ($203.01).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

