Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Lowered to C$37.00 at Scotiabank

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LB has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$40.40.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$33.51 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$28.23 and a 1 year high of C$45.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.52. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24. The company had revenue of C$259.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$265.09 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0400001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 134.11%.

Insider Transactions at Laurentian Bank of Canada

In other news, Director Nicholas Zelenczuk bought 1,000 shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$33.79 per share, with a total value of C$33,789.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$135,158.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

