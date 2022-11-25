Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €85.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €85.00 ($86.73) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($139.80) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($129.59) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($163.27) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €126.66 ($129.24) on Tuesday. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($205.11). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €119.49 and its 200 day moving average price is €151.08.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

