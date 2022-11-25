Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €210.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been given a €210.00 ($214.29) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HNR1. Barclays set a €149.50 ($152.55) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($193.88) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($188.78) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($193.88) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($174.49) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Price Performance

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €179.90 ($183.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €162.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €149.51. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($118.74).

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.