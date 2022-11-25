Baader Bank Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) a €60.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($81.63) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of ETR:EVD opened at €58.60 ($59.80) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €48.89 and its 200 day moving average is €53.22. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €40.32 ($41.14) and a 1 year high of €70.20 ($71.63). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

