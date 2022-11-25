George Weston (TSE:WN) Given New C$175.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on George Weston from C$197.00 to C$203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on George Weston from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on George Weston from C$188.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$189.00.
George Weston Stock Down 0.1 %
WN opened at C$165.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$149.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$151.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.48. The stock has a market cap of C$24.00 billion and a PE ratio of 14.88. George Weston has a 1-year low of C$130.81 and a 1-year high of C$168.79.
About George Weston
George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.
