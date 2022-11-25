Wedbush Weighs in on Imago BioSciences, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Imago BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.93) per share.

IMGO has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered shares of Imago BioSciences to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $36.00 target price on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Imago BioSciences stock opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. Imago BioSciences has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGO. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $57,256,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Imago BioSciences by 146.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Imago BioSciences by 68.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 793,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after acquiring an additional 323,376 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,936,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Imago BioSciences by 4.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,060,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,759,000 after acquiring an additional 212,359 shares in the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

