Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Lowered by Analyst

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arvinas in a research note issued on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($4.67) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arvinas to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Arvinas from $170.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Arvinas from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.19.

ARVN stock opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $83.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average is $45.79.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.26). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 36.12% and a negative net margin of 225.34%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Arvinas by 2.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,363,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,917,000 after purchasing an additional 167,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arvinas by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,971,000 after purchasing an additional 116,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arvinas by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,901,000 after purchasing an additional 31,339 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Arvinas by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,267,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,532,000 after purchasing an additional 160,860 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Arvinas by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,190,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,467,000 after purchasing an additional 66,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

