Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for StoneX Group in a report issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.97. The consensus estimate for StoneX Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $100.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.98. StoneX Group has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $102.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.52.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter worth $297,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 23.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at $262,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $1,884,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,610,323.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

