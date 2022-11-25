Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Haynes International, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Haynes International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 20th. KeyCorp analyst M. Leshock anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Haynes International’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Haynes International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Haynes International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Haynes International Stock Performance

Haynes International Announces Dividend

Shares of HAYN opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $57.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Insider Transactions at Haynes International

In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $172,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,140.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $172,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,140.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 24,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $1,249,379.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,489.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 11.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Haynes International in the first quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

(Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.