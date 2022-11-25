Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BrightView Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BV)

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BrightView in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BrightView’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BrightView’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BrightView from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday.

BrightView Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightView

NYSE:BV opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $667.74 million, a P/E ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. BrightView has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $15.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BrightView by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in BrightView in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BrightView by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of BrightView during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightView during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

